Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V50 5G

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Every moment in life holds a story—a fleeting yet powerful memory that deserves to be captured and cherished forever. vivo is proud to introduce "vivo The Moment", a dedicated portrait photography campaign designed exclusively for vivo smartphones.

vivo believes in the "Joy of Humanity", the raw, unfiltered emotions that define our lives. Whether it’s a quiet moment of self-reflection, the joy of reuniting with a loved one, or the pride of achieving something great, "vivo The Moment" is about celebrating life’s defining experiences through the power of portrait photography.

vivo’s newly launched V50 5G smartphone takes mobile imaging to new heights, with advanced portrait photography features that bring stories to life. Equipped with AI Aura Light Portrait, Multi-Style Portraits, and Cinematic Filters, it enables users to capture moments with depth, emotion, and unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s the soft glow of natural light enhancing a candid expression or the refined detail of a 50 MP ZEISS All Main Camera locking in a treasured memory, vivo V50 5G ensures that every shot is a masterpiece.



vivo users are highly encouraged to participate in "vivo The Moment" by sharing their best portraits taken with a vivo smartphone for a chance to win the vivo V50 5G and other exciting prizes! To participate, vivo users have to follow following rules:

Capture & Share: Post your best portrait photography shot taken with a vivo smartphone. Tell Your Story: Include a caption or a short story with your photo. Submit Your Entry: Comment your photo under vivo Pakistan's contest announcement post on social media using the hashtags #vivoTheMoment & #vivoPhotoLens.

With "vivo The Moment", vivo is redefining what it means to capture life—one portrait, one story, and one unforgettable moment at a time. This is more than photography; it’s a way to preserve emotions, celebrate people, and showcase the beauty of humanity.