Capture The Vibrant Moments Of Life With Vivo & ZEISS For A Chance To Win Vivo V50 5G
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 03:19 PM
Every moment in life holds a story—a fleeting yet powerful memory that deserves to be captured and cherished forever
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Every moment in life holds a story—a fleeting yet powerful memory that deserves to be captured and cherished forever. vivo is proud to introduce "vivo The Moment", a dedicated portrait photography campaign designed exclusively for vivo smartphones.
vivo believes in the "Joy of Humanity", the raw, unfiltered emotions that define our lives. Whether it’s a quiet moment of self-reflection, the joy of reuniting with a loved one, or the pride of achieving something great, "vivo The Moment" is about celebrating life’s defining experiences through the power of portrait photography.
vivo’s newly launched V50 5G smartphone takes mobile imaging to new heights, with advanced portrait photography features that bring stories to life. Equipped with AI Aura Light Portrait, Multi-Style Portraits, and Cinematic Filters, it enables users to capture moments with depth, emotion, and unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s the soft glow of natural light enhancing a candid expression or the refined detail of a 50 MP ZEISS All Main Camera locking in a treasured memory, vivo V50 5G ensures that every shot is a masterpiece.
vivo users are highly encouraged to participate in "vivo The Moment" by sharing their best portraits taken with a vivo smartphone for a chance to win the vivo V50 5G and other exciting prizes! To participate, vivo users have to follow following rules:
- Capture & Share: Post your best portrait photography shot taken with a vivo smartphone.
- Tell Your Story: Include a caption or a short story with your photo.
- Submit Your Entry: Comment your photo under vivo Pakistan's contest announcement post on social media using the hashtags #vivoTheMoment & #vivoPhotoLens.
With "vivo The Moment", vivo is redefining what it means to capture life—one portrait, one story, and one unforgettable moment at a time. This is more than photography; it’s a way to preserve emotions, celebrate people, and showcase the beauty of humanity.
Recent Stories
Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V ..
Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?
Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April
Why Audionic is the #1 Audio Brand in Pakistan
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones
Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro- ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4
Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr
Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels
Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project
Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Fa ..
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans med ..
More Stories From Technology
-
Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V50 5G1 minute ago
-
Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?4 minutes ago
-
Why Audionic is the #1 Audio Brand in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones14 minutes ago
-
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!2 days ago
-
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC3 days ago
-
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series3 days ago
-
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier5 days ago
-
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai with a 10,000mAh Meg ..5 days ago
-
Over 310,000 Applications Successfully Processed Through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ Initiative5 days ago
-
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry Standards!5 days ago
-
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!6 days ago