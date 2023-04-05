CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

The moon is a focal point each Ramadan and boy did it keep us hinged till the very end here in Pakistan? As the blessed month is swooshing past and people are busy commemorating moments, realme has kicked-off its #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05 April, 2023) The moon is a focal point each Ramadan and boy did it keep us hinged till the very end here in Pakistan? As the blessed month is swooshing past and people are busy commemorating moments, realme has kicked-off its #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign. The campaign calls on people to share all their favourite moments (read: moonments) from Ramadan. The word moonment is a unique wordplay combining moments with the Ramadan moon.

For this purpose, the brand mascot realmeow has also donned a new avatar with new stickers depicting our feelings in Ramadan such as waiting for the moon to show up, feeling hungry and gobbling down food. The #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign encourages people to use the realme C33 to capture their special Ramadan moments and share them with their friends and family.

Additionally, the campaign offers customers the chance to win prizes by sharing their Ramadan photos on social media using the hashtag #CaptureRamadanMoonment.

The #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign from realme is a great way to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The realme C33 smartphone with its 50MP AI Triple Camera is a great way to capture stunning details, while the realmeow Ramadan avatar and stickers add a festive touch to the campaign. With prizes up for grabs, there has never been a better time to capture and share your Ramadan memories with your friends and family.