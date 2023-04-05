Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

#CaptureRamadanMoonment With The All New Realme C33

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 02:38 PM

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

The moon is a focal point each Ramadan and boy did it keep us hinged till the very end here in Pakistan? As the blessed month is swooshing past and people are busy commemorating moments, realme has kicked-off its #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05 April, 2023) The moon is a focal point each Ramadan and boy did it keep us hinged till the very end here in Pakistan? As the blessed month is swooshing past and people are busy commemorating moments, realme has kicked-off its #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign. The campaign calls on people to share all their favourite moments (read: moonments) from Ramadan. The word moonment is a unique wordplay combining moments with the Ramadan moon.

For this purpose, the brand mascot realmeow has also donned a new avatar with new stickers depicting our feelings in Ramadan such as waiting for the moon to show up, feeling hungry and gobbling down food. The #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign encourages people to use the realme C33 to capture their special Ramadan moments and share them with their friends and family.

Additionally, the campaign offers customers the chance to win prizes by sharing their Ramadan photos on social media using the hashtag #CaptureRamadanMoonment.

The #CaptureRamadanMoonment campaign from realme is a great way to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The realme C33 smartphone with its 50MP AI Triple Camera is a great way to capture stunning details, while the realmeow Ramadan avatar and stickers add a festive touch to the campaign. With prizes up for grabs, there has never been a better time to capture and share your Ramadan memories with your friends and family.

Related Topics

Social Media Family All From Share Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

28 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

33 minutes ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

2 hours ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.