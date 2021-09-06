UrduPoint.com

Careem Appoints A New Commercial Director, As The Food And Grocery Vertical Expands

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:19 PM

Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan has recently appointed Mohsin Jawed as the new Commercial Director for Food and Deliveries in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th September, 2021) Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan has recently appointed Mohsin Jawed as the new Commercial Director for Food and Deliveries in Pakistan.

Mohsin joins Careem from Talabat, an online food delivery service in the Gulf region and has extensive work experience in the food-tech landscape. He has worked closely with multiple startups, cloud kitchens and international food chains like Subway and Kitopi.

As the Commercial Director for food and deliveries, Mohsin will be responsible for developing and implementing commercial strategies to accelerate the growth of the vertical, establishing and maintaining relationships with food merchants, and expanding the food and delivery vertical across Pakistan.

Mohsin is ecstatic to join Careem and is keen to take them to the next level of growth and sustainability.

As a foodie/gamer at heart, a KFC lover and q-commerce enthusiast himself, he is looking forward to onboarding many new merchants into the Super App and helping them map the largely untapped market in the food delivery industry in Pakistan.

Careem entered Pakistan initially as a ride-hailing platform, launching the service in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and quickly expanded its operations across the country. In 2019, Careem entered the food delivery realm and became a Super App earlier last year, expanding its services from ‘mobility of people’ (ride-hailing) to adding ‘mobility of things’ (food/deliveries) as well as ‘mobility of money’ (Careem Pay).

