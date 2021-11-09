Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently appointed Haris Javed as the new Director of Marketing in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021) Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently appointed Haris Javed as the new Director of Marketing in Pakistan. His role includes leading the marketing team to create awareness and drive growth as Careem establishes itself as the region’s everyday Super App, expanding into new verticals (food, delivery, payments) in addition to the core ride-hailing service.

Haris holds a degree in Economics and an MBA from LUMS with executive education from INSEAD. He brings a multifaceted industry experience with him ranging from FMCGs to telcos as well as banking by working with multinational organizations which include Jazz, Coca Cola, Telenor and ABN Amro.

While expressing his gratitude, he commented: “I am super excited to be part of a purpose driven organization, leveraging technology to simplify and improve the lives of communities. The recent advancement in the local tech ecosystem shows that Pakistan has an enormous potential to drive impact and Careem is at the epicentre of it.

Haris possesses a decade of experience in building and scaling digital products and services and has been instrumental in launching multiple large scale platforms. He also has diversified expertise in digital strategy and transformation, marketing and growth, product design, analytics, pricing as well as creating visibility for the local startup ecosystem.