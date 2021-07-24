UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Careem Bags Three Awards Including ‘Most Innovated App’ At Pakistan Digital Awards ‘21

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 11:23 AM

Careem bags three awards including ‘Most Innovated App’ at Pakistan Digital Awards ‘21

Careem, the Super App of greater Middle East and Pakistan has been honored with three prestigious accolades at the Pakistan Digital Awards

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th July, 2021) Careem, the Super App of greater Middle East and Pakistan has been honored with three prestigious accolades at the Pakistan Digital Awards. The accolades included; “Most Innovated App”, “Best Transport Service Online” and “Best Digital Customer Service Team.

The award for ‘Most Innovated App’ was awarded to Careem for Super App, a one-stop solution for everyday needs. Similarly, this is the third time that Careem has won “Best Transport Service Online” w, which is an embodiment of our commitment to provide the best digital services in the ride-hailing sector and beyond.
Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager at Careem Pakistan, said on the occasion “We are truly humbled to receive these awards in recognition of our efforts to leapfrog Pakistan into the digital future.

Careem’s purpose is to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region; these awards are an embodiment of the hard work that the entire Careem family (Colleagues, Captains and Partners) has put in over the years and the Customers who supported us throughout.”
The Pakistan Digital Awards have quickly risen to become one of the most coveted awards in the country, being the first of its kind to celebrate achievements in the digital arena, with a rigorous screening process and a highly esteemed panel of judges.
Careem which recently became a Super App has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Middle East Money Family From Careem Best

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

15 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

16 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.