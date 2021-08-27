UrduPoint.com

Careem Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha Conferred Special Honouree In Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:13 PM

Careem Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha conferred Special Honouree in Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO & Co-founder of Careem has been conferred with the Special Honouree in the Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021 for his contribution to Pakistan’s technology landscape for creating the first unicorn in the Middle East

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021) Mudassir Sheikha, CEO & Co-founder of Careem has been conferred with the Special Honouree in the Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021 for his contribution to Pakistan’s technology landscape for creating the first unicorn in the Middle East. The list is an initiative taken by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to reach out to overseas Pakistanis.
This year’s theme was “Leaders under 40”, dedicated to acknowledging outstanding young Pakistanis from across the globe. The list was issued on 14th August 2021, as part of the Independence Day celebrations and included 24 other people who have contributed in making Pakistan proud.

The awardees were selected for their professional leadership with a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance in the fields of Entrepreneurship, Science and Innovation, Community Service, Sports and Arts and Culture.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO & Co-founder stated on the occasion: “I am humbled to be acknowledged for such an achievement by the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

From day one, our purpose at Careem has been to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region and with the love and support of everyone, we shall continue to do so. I would also like to take the liberty of thanking all the awesome colleagues at Careem who have contributed to everything we have achieved together over the years.”

He further added: “I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the leaders for their respective contributions and wish them the very best to represent Pakistan globally and make us proud.”
The Foreign Minister's Honours List was initially launched in 2020 as part of Vision Foreign Office, which was aimed at expanding the interaction and reach of the institution with key stakeholders across the world. The first edition of the list was based on the contribution of Pakistanis in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Foreign Office Technology Sports Young Independence Middle East August 2020 All From Careem Best Love

Recent Stories

At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire i ..

At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire inside the factory

9 minutes ago
 New Zealand grapples with new COVID-19 outbreak, e ..

New Zealand grapples with new COVID-19 outbreak, extends lockdown

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses development of merged districts

Meeting discusses development of merged districts

2 minutes ago
 NIFTH'S 'Open Mic' program resumes to spur singing ..

NIFTH'S 'Open Mic' program resumes to spur singing competition

2 minutes ago
 Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in Ju ..

Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Explosions Near Kabul Airport Reac ..

Death Toll From Explosions Near Kabul Airport Reaches 110 - Source

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.