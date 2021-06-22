UrduPoint.com
Careem For Business To Provide Mobility Solutions To DESCON’s Workforce

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:57 PM

Careem for Business to provide mobility solutions to DESCON’s workforce

Careem, the Super App for greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently partnered with DESCON, an integrated engineering services and manufacturing company, expanding its corporate portfolio

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) Careem, the Super App for greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently partnered with DESCON, an integrated engineering services and manufacturing company, expanding its corporate portfolio. The partnership, held at DESCON’s headquarters in Lahore, will provide hassle free mobility solutions to more than 1000 DESCON employees across 16 subsidiaries.

‘Careem for Business’ is the corporate services portfolio of the company, offering cost effective and hassle-free mobility solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as conglomerates. Currently, Careem for Business is offering services to various corporate clients including: Jazz, K-Electric, Daraz, Telenor, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Nestlé, Haleeb Foods, Afiniti and PTCL, helping their employees easily commute to and from work everyday.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohsin Zaka, General Manager, Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan, said: “We are pleased to partner with DESCON to provide our corporate services.

Careem for Business came into being with an objective of moving ahead in our mission of simplifying and improving lives of people and this is yet another step in the direction of achieving that goal. Collaborations like these will enable companies in significantly improving mobility experience for their workforce through the Careem Super App.”

Murtuza Ali, President, Personnel & Admin at Descon stated: “We are pleased to partner with Careem for the provision of providing secure and reliable mobility for our workforce. Our employees’ safety and convenience is our top priority and this collaboration will certainly add much value in that regard.”

Careem, which entered into the Pakistani market as a ride hailing service back in 2016, has transformed into a Super App, having approx. 11 million users and 800,000 Captains on its platform and now offers multiple services such as mobility of things (food and essential delivery) and mobility of money (peer-to-peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups) in addition to mobility of people (ride-hailing).

