Careem further strengthen its safety protocols by onboarding specialised agencies

100% of active captains now undergo criminal background checks (which will include checks by law enforcement agencies)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021) Reiterating its commitment to safety as its utmost priority as well as targeting service excellence, Careem has further strengthened its safety protocols by onboarding specialised agencies including Mohafiz and OLX Car Pro and initiating testing new state-of-the-art tech safety features including facial recognition.

Careem has been the leading ride-hailing service provider in Pakistan and has been actively working to improve safety and security protocols in the country. To create an even safer ride-hailing service, Careem is now conducting thorough background checks on all Captains by actively screening them through NADRA’s and police verification portals, undergoing LEA criminal background checks and performing rigorous criminal background checks for all vehicles being on-boarded to the platform.

Mohafiz by Humanetek is a crisis and risk mitigation company with the expertise to deal with any on-ground crisis across all 361 cities of Pakistan. Their responsibilities now include;

A 24/7 on-ground support in case of any emergencies related to a Careem ride

Mapping out all rescue agencies and hospitals for timely needed action

Assist in lodging first information reports (FIR) against any criminal or fraudulent activities.

With the addition of OLX Motors, Careem further ensures that the vehicle health is also uncompromised while registering new Captains and vehicles in the existing fleet.

The job responsibilities include;

Matching of vehicle chassis number with its original documents

A thorough vehicle inspection, including examination of brakes, lights, visible dents, door locks and seat belts.

Quality assurance of the vehicle in terms of air-conditioning, seats and overall cleanliness to enhance the Customer experience.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, said: “The work for safety at Careem never stops. With thousands of rides taking place every day in the country, it is our responsibility and top priority to ensure that every Customer travels with full confidence. By partnering with these specialised agencies, we are leaving no room for any kind of foul play”.

In 2020, Careem also launched a ‘Safety Button’ that allows its Customers to access the safety toolkit with all the relevant information with a single click of an in-app feature. This allows Customers to reach out to the Care centre agents as well as the LEAs in case of any emergency.

In addition to that, Customers have always had the “live-tracking” option which shares their live location with family and friends. Careem also continues to provide in-ride insurance for both Customers and Captains in case of any accidents.