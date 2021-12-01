UrduPoint.com

Careem Invested $100 Million Since 2015, Created 800,000 Employment Opportunities

Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:19 AM

An independent report by Oxford Economics “The Socio-Economic Impact of Careem”, including data from 2015-2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st December, 2021) Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with Oxford Economics to release “The Socio-Economic Impact of Careem”, an independent report including data from 2015-2019. The report is a detailed account of how Careem has contributed to opportunities of income generating activities, providing reliable services that simplify lives, safer mobility for women and the socio and economic impact on Captains, Customers, Colleagues and the local communities.

The report includes in-depth data of Careem Captains and Customers, their demographics, total trips taken on Careem in addition to the economic impact created by the company. According to the report, Careem has invested more than PKR 100 million in Pakistan since the last 5 years, creating a customer base of 9-10 million in Pakistan, taking a total of 236 million rides. The customer base of Careem Pakistan consists of 64% male and 36% females. Similarly, the report indicates that Careem Pakistan has a total of 800,000 registered Captains.

Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager of Careem Pakistan commented: “It brings me great pleasure to see the impact Careem has made in Pakistan over the years.

It has not only paved the way for a shift in the digital ecosystem in Pakistan but also contributed massively to the lives of millions of people. The scale at which Careem has provided employment opportunities and the people we have moved over the years truly humbles me.”

The report also includes data-driven information based on a sample survey of Careem Captains, their livelihood, demographics, reasoning, behaviors and backgrounds.

Careem is also known for taking the initiative of defeating the social “shock-factor” of women driving around by providing them with an opportunity to become Captains. Today Careem has more than 1600 female Captains registered having an average rating of 4.83. Women Captains have covered a distance of 4,500,000 kilometers taking more than 570,000 rides.

Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people (ride-hailing) to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

