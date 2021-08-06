Careem joins forces with the Government to conduct vaccination drive for its Captains and Colleagues

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and the Government of Sindh (GoS), arranged a Covid-19 vaccination camp for its Colleagues, Captains, their families and other residents of the workplace at its Karachi and Islamabad offices

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Aug, 2021) Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and the Government of Sindh (GoS), arranged a Covid-19 vaccination camp for its Colleagues, Captains, their families and other residents of the workplace at its Karachi and Islamabad offices.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, stated”, “We are extremely grateful to the respective government offices for collaborating with us in setting up vaccination drives. I encourage all Careem Captains, Colleagues and Customers, to get vaccinated as soon as possible and play their part in defeating the virus. Only together, we can beat the spread of this deadly virus”.

Careem is looking forward to ensuring that all its Captains and Colleagues are not only completely vaccinated but are also following the recommended guidelines and will continue to urge its Customers to follow the same at all times.

Careem also introduced a “Get Vaccinated” tool in its Super App earlier this year, allowing Customers to call the nearest vaccination centre and book a hassle-free ride, avoiding all traffic and parking issues. The tool includes detailed information from official government sources on the vaccines being offered in the country, their eligibility, and the timings and locations of all vaccination centres across the country.