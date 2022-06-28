UrduPoint.com

Careem Launches Carpooling Service

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Careem launches carpooling service

Given the massive hike in global fuel prices, the everyday office-goer is the most affected by the current economic conditions

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022) Given the massive hike in global fuel prices, the everyday office-goer is the most affected by the current economic conditions. Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has added a carpooling feature in its corporate portfolio ‘Careem for Business (C4B)’, dedicatedly catering to its corporate clientele.

The carpooling service includes a pool of cars, with 1 pool comprising of three (3) people in one (1) car, in which colleagues in one organization living in proximity will get an optimized route in their daily commute from their homes to and from offices daily. This will enable the working segment of society to minimize travel and fuel costs all while reaping the benefits like door-to-door pickup/drop-off, automated processing, dedicated focal person and enjoy a safe, secure and hassle-free ride from the corporate fleet. This service is currently being utilized by multiple reputed organizations, including Nestle, Sapphire, Packages Limited, BASF, Sadatech, Acascus, Repair Desk, etc.

Similarly, Careem has also introduced a full and half day model, which gives you access to a dedicated Captain and vehicle for 12 hours and 6 hours, respectively.

In this model, customers can travel to non-active areas and take intercity rides to non-operational cities. Additionally, Careem has introduced a feature where companies can avail all benefits of corporate services and bill directly to the colleagues instead of the BTC (bill to company). This option is already being utilized by multiple reputed companies, including Power Cement,PICG, Hapag Lloyd, Salesflo, Maple Leaf and Daraz.

Commenting on this initiative, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan said, “In the current economic conditions, everyone is enduring challenging times, and it is our responsibility to eliminate some ‌woes. The newly introduced carpooling service can cause greater productivity at work, as this will help ease the burden. As the name suggests, Careem will always be generous in providing relief to the masses by taking a lead in offering innovative services in the ride-hailing sector”.

Careem is providing corporate services to various corporate partners including Jazz, K-Electric, Telenor, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Haleeb Foods, and Afiniti, ultimately living up to its mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people using the service every day for their commute to and from work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company Vehicle Car Lead Middle East Telenor HBL United Bank Limited All From Careem Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Power Cement Limited Habib Bank Limited Packages Limited Jazz

Recent Stories

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

17 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

19 minutes ago
 India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

56 minutes ago
 Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

1 hour ago
 Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.