Careem Maps Over 600 Government Vaccination Centres (recognised By NCOC), On Its Super App

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 04:09 PM

With the mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people in the regions, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan has partnered with National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to map 600 government vaccination centres on its Super App

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th January, 2022) With the mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people in the regions, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan has partnered with National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to map 600 government vaccination centres on its Super App. People can now book a ride to and from the centres to get their vaccination or boosters shots, following the outbreak in the Omnicorn variant of Covid-19. The feature ‘Vaccination’ entails detailed information on more than 600 vaccination centres mapped across the country, including the centre timing, locations and eligibility. As the number of cases surge in the country, Careem extends its support to the government, encouraging Customers and Captains to get vaccinated or get booster shots by providing safe and convenient travel options to and from their destinations to the nearest centre. Using this tool, Customers can call centres from the Careem Super App and book a hassle-free ride, avoiding all traffic and parking issues.

Asad Umar, Chairman NCOC commented, “Currently Pakistan is experiencing the 5th wave of COVID19 with an extremely highly contagious variant Omicron. Today, we are in a much better position to fight this pandemic by ensuring everyone gets vaccinated and if it has been over 6 months since vaccination, getting the booster shot.

This is a commendable step taken by Careem, and I hope others’ will follow as well)

Feroz Jaleel, Country Head of Careem Pakistan, commented while encouraging Customers to get vaccinated: “The new variant is spreading fast and we need to take measures to contain it. With that being said, I am happy that the government has worked tirelessly towards getting the vaccines available to the masses and we, as an organization, just wanted to play our part in helping people get their vaccination or booster shots and combating this contagious variant”.

Careem has always been at the forefront of extending its support to the government by arranging vaccination drives for its Colleagues and Captains and by introducing a similar tool to encourage people to get vaccinated and helping them travel to and from the vaccination centres. Amongst these initiatives, Careem has always instructed its Captains to strictly follow the Covid-19 SOPs during the ride by wearing a mask, frequently using sanitiser, maintaining social distancing and also encouraging its Customers to follow the same, keeping everyone safe and protected from the Covid-19.

