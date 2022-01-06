Careem Pakistan appoints Feroz Jaleel as Country Head

Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has appointed Feroz Jaleel as Country Head for Pakistan, its biggest market in the region

Feroz started his Careem journey in Pakistan over four years ago as part of the core team launching ride-hailing. Since then he has played a key role in leading operational efficiencies across Careem’s markets as Vice President of Strategic Finance. Prior to joining Careem, Feroz held financial management positions in organisations operating across telecoms, e-commerce, tech and mobility.

As Country Head for Careem Pakistan, Feroz will be responsible for strategic planning, day-to-day operations and organisational culture. Feroz's 100 Day Plan will focus on raising the bar on Captain and Customer experience by investing in reliability and safety, all while further enhancing service excellence in Careem’s Super App vision.

The newly appointed Country Head of Pakistan, Feroz Jaleel, commented:

“I am thrilled to lead Careem Pakistan through its next chapter of growth.

Since entering Pakistan in 2016, Careem has helped to shape the local ride-hailing economy to make life simpler for people across the country. The opportunity to increase our impact in Pakistan is huge and I am excited to kick start my 100 Day Plan with a focus on reliability and safety, in support of our Customers and Captains.”

As a pioneer of the ride-hailing economy in Pakistan, Careem is committed to simplifying and improving the lives of its Customers and Captains. Providing employment opportunities to more than 800,000 Captains, Careem has invested up to $100 million in Pakistan since its inception. Transforming into a Super App, Careem has further expanded its services from mobility of people to adding mobility of things and money; including food/daily essential deliveries, peer-to-peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.