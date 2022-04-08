UrduPoint.com

Careem Pakistan To Invest $25m To Simplify And Improve Captain And Customer Experience In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Careem recently announced an investment of $25 million to further simplify and improve Captains' and Customers' experience in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022) Careem recently announced an investment of $25 million to further simplify and improve Captains' and Customers' experience in Pakistan. The announcement was made by Feroz Jaleel, Country Head of Careem Pakistan, during the Sitara-e-Careem Award ceremony where the top performing Captains were awarded for being of service with their hard work, dedication and commitment.

Senior leadership from Careem and JS Bank graced the award ceremony held in Karachi to recognize the efforts of the best performing Captains who went above and beyond and made lives simpler for Customers. Representatives from JS Bank spoke at length about how the Captains can benefit from subsidized car loans through the Kamyan Jawan initiative.

Speaking at the event, Feroz Jaleel, stated: “Careem has always been at the forefront of improving the lives of its Captains as they are at the heart of what we do at Careem. I want to take this opportunity to personally thank all the Captains for their hard work, dedication and commitment. Pakistan is the largest market for Careem. We have invested over $100 million in the last six years; we will continue to take further initiative to bring benchmark practices in ride-hailing, food, delivery and payments.

Atif Salim Malik, Group Head, Retail Banking, JS Bank, further added, “Great event organized by Careem to appreciate their top Captains. I am looking forward to JS Bank’s continued partnership with Careem under JS Kamyab Jawan through which more Captains can be financially empowered.”

As a result of the pandemic and increased fuel prices, Captain economics got impacted due to restricted mobility. Careem has resumed extra bonuses for Captains with special incentives targeted in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The new rewards will enable the Captains to earn up to 31% in addition to their primary income and make them able to earn up to PKR 170,000. Similarly, Careem has also reduced its commissions from 25% to 15% on the bike category to help improve Captain earnings.

Careem has over 9m Customers, 0.8m Captains, and 3000+ merchants registered on its platform. Transforming into a Super App, Careem is a multi-service platform offering ride-hailing, food, delivery and payments.

