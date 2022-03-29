Careem Partners with JS Bank to Provide Convenient Mobility Solutions

Careem, the SuperApp for greater Middle East and Pakistan, has joined hands with JS Bank to provide simple and convenient mobility solutions to its employees thereby expanding its corporate portfolio ‘Careem for Business’ (C4B)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022) Careem, the SuperApp for greater Middle East and Pakistan, has joined hands with JS Bank to provide simple and convenient mobility solutions to its employees thereby expanding its corporate portfolio ‘Careem for Business’ (C4B). This collaboration is aimed at easing the commute to and from work, particularly for female employees and specially-abled workers as part of JS Bank’s DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) initiatives.

Under the partnership, Careem will offer 10% cashback to over 4,000 employees associated with JS Bank. With the goal of providing safe, comfortable and affordable rides to individuals, Careem is strengthening its efforts of cutting down commuting hassles for corporate employees across the country.

Commenting on the development, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, stated: “At Careem Pakistan, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to offer easy commuting opportunities amongst a diverse variety of other services to customers, both corporate and individual.

As part of our diligent efforts to transform the conventional mobility ecosystem, especially for women and other critical segments of society, we are delighted to bring JS Bank on board with this partnership.”

Expressing his views, Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank said, “The wellbeing of our people – especially women and differently-abled, is one of our top priorities. This Partnership will not only provide a convenient and affordable transport facility, but will also ensure a more secured mode of travel for our workforce.”

Careem is a Super-App and has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super-App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people, money, food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups.