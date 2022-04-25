Careem partners with Krave Mart and others to offer its Captains discounted groceries, medicines, food and smartphones on installments

Krave Mart will offer Captains discounts of up to 20% and vouchers worth PKR 500 to top 250 Captains during Ramzan

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022) Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently onboarded multiple reputed partners to incentivise its Captains with numerous deals and discounted offerings across Pakistan. The most prominent partnership is with Krave Mart - an online grocery delivery service, where Krave Mart will offer all Careem Captains discounts of up to 20%* for their daily groceries. In addition, truly embodying the spirit of Ramzan, Krave Mart is also giving vouchers worth PKR 500 to top 250 Captains during Ramzan.

Other partnerships undertaken by Careem include:

Ailaaj -a chain of pharmaceuticals enables Captains to ‌purchase medicines with discounts ranging up to 10% on online orders, 12% discounted tests from Chughtai Labs, and telehealth services at discounted subscription rates of PKR 100/month, slashed from 1000/month.

FinPro, an emerging fintech company, will enable Captains to purchase smartphones on easy installments.

Vouch365, a mobile application, will offer Careem Captains Buy-One-Get-One deals on restaurants, including OPTP, Kaybees, etc.

Expressing his views on these developments, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan, stated, “Inflation has impacted almost all aspects of businesses across the country, and it’s being felt at all levels. Captains are at the heart of what we do at Careem, and we are continuously working on facilitating the heroes who enable us to move between destinations across Pakistan.

In persistence with our previous efforts, the current partnerships will certainly aid our Captains in their everyday lives.”

Coming from the same background, Krave Mart understands the importance of a supportive ecosystem. We see gig workers as one community and would want to extend our “all in” support to them no matter which company they are currently associated with. In these tough times, a relief in grocery buying would be a massive plus”, stated Haziq Ahmed, Cofounder and COO, Krave Mart.

During the last quarter of 2021, Careem announced resumption of bonuses and guarantees for its Captains in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad in the “GO” category, allowing them to earn up to 25% in addition to their basic income, which adds up to approximately Rs150,000 numerically.

To recognize the work of ride-hailing and delivery Captains during Ramadan , Careem also announced that it will be matching all tips made on the app across Pakistan throughout the holy month. Customers will be able to tip Captains on the app for rides after the completion of a ride and for food and grocery deliveries at order checkout. Careem will then match the amount weekly, allowing Captains to receive double the tip.

Careem has always been at the forefront of coming up with initiatives designed at improving the quality of lives for its Captains. After evolving as a Super App, Careem has become a one-stop solution for commuting, food, delivery, mobile top-ups and payments.

