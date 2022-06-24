Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to provide health and education benefits to its Captains

On the occasion of UN Public Service Day, Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Chughtai Labs to provide subsidized rates for quality education and healthcare to its Captains and their children

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022) On the occasion of UN Public Service Day, Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Chughtai Labs to provide subsidized rates for quality education and healthcare to its Captains and their children.

As per the partnership agreement, TCF will provide a subsidized fee to 300 Careem Captains enabling their children to benefit from a rigorous curriculum development, maintaining global standards.

Through the collaboration with Chughtai Labs, Captains belonging to different grades will receive customized discounts for laboratory tests. Captains of platinum, silver and bronze categories will ‌redeem the discounts worth 30%, 27% and 24% respectively. Similarly, all other Captains will be entitled to a flat 8% off on medicines. Chughtai Labs will also share unique codes on a monthly basis that will be promoted and disbursed with Captains through the Careem Captain App and other internal channels, as per their grades.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan said, “Careem has always strived to improve the quality of life of its Captains and will continue to look after them and advocate for them as they are the backbone of our services. These partnerships are a testament to our determination of supporting the wellbeing of our Captains and their families, all while incentivizing them by offering a range of discounts on essential products and services”.

Careem has over 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to mobility of things (daily essential deliveries) and money (peer-to-peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups).