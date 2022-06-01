Careem partners with TDCP

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), the main wing of Punjab Tourism department aimed to promote tourism particularly in Punjab and Pakistan in general, has joined hands with Pakistan’s renowned ride-hailing platform Careem

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022) Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), the main wing of Punjab Tourism department aimed to promote tourism particularly in Punjab and Pakistan in general, has joined hands with Pakistan’s renowned ride-hailing platform Careem. To increase the magnitude of tourism, this partnership is launching a new car type specifically for guided tours called “Safe and Secure Tourism (SST)” in Lahore.

In this regard, TDCP and Careem signed an agreement today at the head office of TDCP in Johar Town. According to the agreement, TDCP will train 10 Careem Captains to become certified guides for visitors to the historical and cultural city of Lahore. Additionally, Careem will also become the official partner of TDCP in mobility to facilitate local and foreign tourists visiting the country.

Talking on this occasion, Asadullah Faiz, Managing Director TDCP, said that, “Three routes have been finalized for this service initially; the first includes factual and instructive tours of Lahore Museum, National history museum, Lahore Fort, and Badshahi Masjid.

The second route would facilitate the tourists to experience the visits of landmarks of Mughal Architecture like Wazir Khan Masjid, Shahi Hamam, Shalimar Gardens where they will get to see the craft work and traditional skills. The third route will take the tourists to Wahgah Border.”

“This collaboration will significantly promote and accelerate foreign and local visitors as it is providing a good package to know, learn and enjoy a fun-filled trip of this wonderful city’’, he added.

Feroz Jaleel, Country Head of Careem Pakistan, added that “This agreement will definitely boost the scope of tourism and is intended to open new doors for tourists especially who are interested to see the culture and beautiful architecture of Lahore.” Adding further he said, “this is our commitment to provide safe, secure, and reliable mobility.”

This agreement is to uplift the country’s tourism sector and provide reliable, safe and secure movement to the tourists.