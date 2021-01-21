UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Careem Partners With UNDP For Safety Initiatives Highlighting Gender Sensitization, Traffic Rules And Civic Sense

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:02 PM

Careem partners with UNDP for safety initiatives highlighting gender sensitization, traffic rules and civic sense

Careem has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to raise awareness on gender sensitization, traffic rules and civic sense through a series of animated videos

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jan, 2020) Careem has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to raise awareness on gender sensitization, traffic rules and civic sense through a series of animated videos. The videos are going to be used for engagement of youth on social issues as well as being incorporated in the onboarding process for training Careem’s Captains at time of registration.
The animated videos were developed in close collaboration with the objective of educating the society and raising awareness of the issues which commonly exist but are tabooed. A virtual signing ceremony was held which was attended by executives from both the organizations.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohsin Zaka, General Manager Ride Hailing, Careem Pakistan said: “Our efforts for ensuring safety at Careem never stops. We are constantly working to enhance the overall experience for our customers. That being said, Captains are an integral part of the Careem family and we will continue to work on their capacity building by continuously educating them. This partnership will act as a catalyst in providing such training to our deserving Captains.


Laura Sheridan, Programme Specialist, Youth Empowerment Programme, UNDP said: “Part of UNDP Youth Empowerment Programme’s mandate is to engage youth in positive discourse and develop content for promoting positive social messaging. UNDP would hence like to thank Careem for helping develop these educational videos for dissemination among its Captains. In particular, we are pleased to know that the gender sensitization awareness video has already been included as a permanent part of daily Captain training at Careem
Careem has always been at the forefront of coming up with initiatives aimed at providing the utmost safety for not just its customers but also its captains. Careem also hosts a number of in-app safety features including call masking, live-tracking and sharing of rides, a safety button and a 24/7 care centre.
Careem which recently became a Super App, has more than 600,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Traffic Money Undp Family From Careem

Recent Stories

Fire engulfs Serum Institute of India, world's lar ..

8 minutes ago

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dea ..

10 minutes ago

Pesco Bannu circle recovers Rs 5.53 million from d ..

10 minutes ago

Beijing's GDP tops 3.6 tln yuan in 2020

10 minutes ago

China dismisses objection over development activit ..

11 minutes ago

President for one-window facility for processing o ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.