Careem Slashes Its Bike Commission To 15%

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently slashed its commission from 25% to 15% on its Bikes, Delivery and Order Anything (buy and send) categories in nine (9) cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Sialkot

The initiative is aligned with Careem’s purpose of simplifying and improving the lives of their Captains. The idea behind the reduction of the margins is to have a positive impact on the net earnings.
Commenting on the reduction of commission, Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager Careem Pakistan stated: “It goes without saying that we, as a nation, are witnessing tough economic times, especially post COVID-19 scenario. Since Captains are at the heart of what we do at Careem, we are always looking for ways to empower them to live a better life and I believe the reduction in margins will undoubtedly help them earn more.

Throughout the years, Careem has always worked towards coming up with initiatives for its Captains. This includes making partnerships to provide education on subsidized rates, discounted fuel and oil changes, providing ration packages during lockdown, insurance for COVID, mental health sessions, flexible policies, contribution from Colleagues, safety gears and smog kits and sick pay policy. Similarly, Careem is also constantly working on engagement sessions for its Captains to keep them motivated.

Careem, which recently became a Super App, has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

