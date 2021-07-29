Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan has recently announced its partnership with Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th July, 2021) Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan has recently announced its partnership with Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider. This partnership allows Careem access to Jazz’s campaign management tools and provide its colleagues and restaurant merchants with GSM cellular service.

Under this partnership, Jazz will provide tailored and affordable GSM voice and data services for Careem’s employees and restaurant merchants, enabling seamless connectivity across the country. The announcement was made following a signing ceremony that was held in Karachi under the presence of senior management from both companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager and CEO, said: “We are super delighted to partner with Jazz to provide our colleagues and merchants with seamless network solutions.

This partnership is an embodiment of how companies can come together to provide their employees and other key stakeholders with solutions that create their day-to-day tasks hassle-free”

Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer at Jazz, stated: “By enabling and empowering those who were previously immobile, Careem has truly revolutionized travel across the region. We’re happy to partner with such trail blazers and hope to collaborate in more so in the future. Such synergies are imperative to continue developing a more digital Pakistan.”

Careem which recently became a Super App has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.