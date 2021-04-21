Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Super App with new features

In-App features include, ‘Ramzan’ Car-Ride, Prayer Feature and Pre-Order Iftar Button

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) Beginning of the Holy Month of Ramzan is a time long-anticipated and cherished by many. To help people observe the second Ramzan safely during unprecedented COVID times, Careem is launching new services and features which are focused towards making everyday life simplified. This Ramzan, Careem will also be exploring and highlighting stories of Pakistani’s who are making a difference at large.

Re-introducing Ramzan Ride

Adding to the spirit of generosity and doing good, Careem is re-introducing the ride type called “Ramzan” where customers will be able to donate PKR 20 in addition to the fare for every ride taken.

Pre-Iftar Order

To help families have warm and delicious food on the table right at Iftar, Careem is adding the option to pre-order Iftar meals from a wide range of cuisines to suit everyone’s taste. The app will also display an array of discounts on ongoing offers, services and savings for iftar meals.

Prayer Feature

Careem is bringing back its popular prayer feature which provides easy access to prayer times that are updated based on a customer’s location right on the app’s main screen. Customers can also set reminders to get notified at prayer times.

Donate your Rewards Points

Careem is leading a shift in how people think about donations by using technology to act as an enabler, virtually allowing a seamless mechanism for donations while maintaining social distancing standards and ensuring contactless engagement.

The donation feature will eliminate logistical limitations and unfasten peoples’ hearts to donate at the ease of their smartphone. Donations can be made through the Rewards section in the Super App to partners including; The Citizen Foundation (TCF), World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF), Indus Hospital, Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). All Customers will have the option to donate their rewards points to these partners.

Eidi for Captains

Truly rejoicing the spirit of the Holy Month, Careem will be giving ‘Eidi bonus’ to its Captains. Careem also urges customers to generously tip their Captains on all rides, food and delivery orders this Ramzan.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder of Careem said “Not only is Ramzan a month embraced by communities all over the world, but it’s also an exceptional one for Careem as it was the month in which we were founded, making it extra special for the Careem family. As we reflect on how fortunate we’ve been, we are inspired to do even more to fulfill our purpose of simplifying and improving peoples’ lives”.