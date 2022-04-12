Careem to provide mobility solutions for women at Engro

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has further expanded its corporate portfolio ‘Careem for Business’ (C4B) by joining hands with Engro Corporation, a premier conglomerate in Pakistan, to provide safe and hassle-free mobility solutions for women at Engro

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022) Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has further expanded its corporate portfolio ‘Careem for Business’ (C4B) by joining hands with Engro Corporation, a premier conglomerate in Pakistan, to provide safe and hassle-free mobility solutions for women at Engro.

This collaboration is aimed at easing the commute to and from work for women at Engro as part of the Company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Under the partnership, women at Engro, who are not entitled to a car benefit, will be allocated a monthly spend allowance of Rs 15,000 on the Careem account interface. This travel policy complements other policies and procedures introduced by Engro to create a gender diverse and inclusive leadership pipeline, workforce, and culture. Some of these initiatives include maternity and paternity leaves, and daycare solutions.

With the goal of providing safe, comfortable and affordable rides to individuals, Careem is strengthening its efforts of cutting down commuting hassles for corporate employees across the country.

Expressing his views at the signing ceremony, Rizwan Masood Raja, Chief People Officer of Engro Corporation, said that “the provision of safe, convenient and affordable transport facility remains one of the most common barriers to integration of women at the workplace. Our partnership with Careem is aimed at solving this problem and perfectly aligns with Engro’s initiatives to promote digitization and foster diversity and inclusion.”

Commenting on the development, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan, stated: “As part of our diligent efforts to transform the conventional mobility ecosystem and simplify the lives of people, especially for women and other critical segments of society, we are delighted to bring Engro Corporation on board with this partnership.

We are constantly expanding our portfolio to offer the highest quality of service as well as safe, secure and hassle-free commuting opportunities to our Customers, both corporate and individual.”

Careem For Business (C4B) is a corporate division of Careem that offers a variety of different features in its customized mobility solutions including spend control by setting limits for departments, user management options to add/remove users, postpaid credit facility, intercity/full-day travel, and different billing options including MIS reports, monthly billing etc. Similarly, corporate clients are entitled to benefits like dedicated account managers, highest ranking Captains (Gold, VIP and Careem tiers), priority & backup fleet, pooling model, scheduled pick-ups/drop-offs, 24/7 corporate care, a diverse range of car types and a host of safety features such as live ride-tracking, in-ride insurance, and so on.

Careem’s C4B portfolio has more than 4,500 companies and caters to more than 11 million corporate trips annually. A few of the companies include Deloitte, JS Bank, Nestlé, Mckinsey, Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Jazz Pakistan, Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat Group, Huawei KSA, Afiniti, Gerry’s, Sapphire, Aramco, Daraz, ICI Pakistan, K-Electric among others.

Careem has over 9m Customers, 0.8 m Captains, and 3,000 merchants registered on its platform. It has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App, Careem is a multi-service platform offering ride-hailing, food, delivery and payments.