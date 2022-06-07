UrduPoint.com

Careem Wins ‘Best Transport Service’ Award For 4 Consecutive Years At Pakistan Digital Awards 22

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Careem, the Super App of greater Middle East and Pakistan, has been awarded with “Best Transport Service Online” for four consecutive years at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2022 held in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022) Careem, the Super App of greater Middle East and Pakistan, has been awarded with “Best Transport Service Online” for four consecutive years at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2022 held in Karachi. This award is an embodiment of Careem’s commitment of providing the best experience-led digital services in the ride-hailing sector.

Feroz Jaleel, Country Head at Careem Pakistan, said on the occasion We are truly humbled to receive this award. Careem’s purpose is to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region and this award is an embodiment of the hard work that the entire Careem family has put in.

This includes our colleagues, the Captains who have worked tirelessly over the years and the customers who supported us throughout.”

The Pakistan Digital Awards have quickly risen to become one of the most coveted awards in the country, being the first of its kind to celebrate achievements in the digital arena, with a rigorous screening process and a highly esteemed panel of judges.

Careem which recently became a Super App has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.

