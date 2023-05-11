UrduPoint.com

Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou 6 Successfully Docks With China's Orbital Station

Daniyal Sohail Published May 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou 6 Successfully Docks With China's Orbital Station

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) China's Tianzhou 6 cargo spacecraft has successfully docked with the Tianhe main module of the Chinese orbital station, China Manned Space Program said on Thursday.

The combination of the Chang Zheng 7-Y7 carrier rocket and Tianzhou 6 was launched from the Wenchang launch site on the Hainan Island on May 10, at 13:22 GMT. Approximately 10 minutes after the launch, the spacecraft was successfully delivered to its planned orbit.

Docking with the main module of the Tiangong orbital station occurred at 21:16 GMT.

The spacecraft delivered to the station equipment and supplies necessary to the three-people crew of the Shenzhou 16 mission for about 180 days. According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Tianzhou 6, whose payload capacity is 7.

4 tonnes, delivered to the orbital station 5.8 tonnes of cargo, including 700 kilograms (about 1,500 Pounds) of fuel.

The launch of Shenzhou 16 is scheduled for this May.

China actively developed its space program in 2022 and finished the main construction of its orbital station ” Tiangong. The basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules ” Wentian and Mengtian ” docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038. Currently, the crew of the Shenzhou 15 is present at the station. The end of the mission and the taikonauts' return to Earth is planned later this month.

Related Topics

Technology China Same SITE May From

Recent Stories

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

26 seconds ago
 COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisa ..

COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisation roundtable at UAE Climate ..

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

3 hours ago
 MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market ..

MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market Award in June

3 hours ago
 US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.