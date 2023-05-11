BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) China's Tianzhou 6 cargo spacecraft has successfully docked with the Tianhe main module of the Chinese orbital station, China Manned Space Program said on Thursday.

The combination of the Chang Zheng 7-Y7 carrier rocket and Tianzhou 6 was launched from the Wenchang launch site on the Hainan Island on May 10, at 13:22 GMT. Approximately 10 minutes after the launch, the spacecraft was successfully delivered to its planned orbit.

Docking with the main module of the Tiangong orbital station occurred at 21:16 GMT.

The spacecraft delivered to the station equipment and supplies necessary to the three-people crew of the Shenzhou 16 mission for about 180 days. According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Tianzhou 6, whose payload capacity is 7.

4 tonnes, delivered to the orbital station 5.8 tonnes of cargo, including 700 kilograms (about 1,500 Pounds) of fuel.

The launch of Shenzhou 16 is scheduled for this May.

China actively developed its space program in 2022 and finished the main construction of its orbital station ” Tiangong. The basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules ” Wentian and Mengtian ” docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038. Currently, the crew of the Shenzhou 15 is present at the station. The end of the mission and the taikonauts' return to Earth is planned later this month.