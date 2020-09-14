UrduPoint.com
Casting Of Ali Zafar For TECNO’s “Real Hero” Floods Social Media

The globally renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, is sponsoring Pakistan’s first ever action short film. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan film industry that a smartphone brand is sponsoring a short Action film

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020) The globally renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, is sponsoring Pakistan’s first ever action short film. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan film industry that a smartphone brand is sponsoring a short Action film. The posters and teasers for the film were released on TECNO’s Facebook page which created a storm on social media. TECNO has also announced Ali Zafar as the brand ambassador for Spark 6.

TECNO broke that suspense by revealing that the film will be featuring the superstar Ali Zafar, and directed by the ace director and filmmaker, Asad ul Haq. This is the first collaboration of Ali Zafar with Asad ul Haq for the Short Action Film.

The very versatile artist, Ali Zafar is not only a singer- songwriter but also a brilliant actor, producer, screenwriter and an amazing model and painter as well. From ‘Channo’ to now his cricket anthem ‘Mela Loot Lia’ Ali Zafar has won millions of hearts, becoming a heartthrob globally with his singing and acting skills. His sparking personality resonates with the new Spark 6 that is also coming with 6 upgrades.

Asad ul Haq is well-known for his works and is considered one of the top directors of our industry. Ali Zafar and Asad ul Haq together have created a strong buzz on social media. It was top trending on twitter with #AlizafarTECNOambassador #Spark6 #RealHero #AliZafar. This first ever collaboration of TECNO with such brilliant stars for a film is expected to bring great response from the customers.

The teaser and posters had left fans in a pool of curiosity and many suggested that the poster looked familiar to the famous Turkish drama series, Ertugrul. At first many people presumed TECNO could be hiring Engin Altan Duzyatan as the lead for this film. But it has now been revealed to be none other than the super talented Ali Zafar.

The film is to be premiered at the launch of Spark 6, which is expected by the end of this month. All tech lovers are anxiously waiting for what more TECNO shall be bringing for them. Fans are all looking forward to the first ever action-packed short film “Real Hero”.
