Catalonia To Launch 1st Own Nano-Satellite From Russian Space Field On March 20 - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Catalonia plans to launch its first-ever nano-satellite from the Baikonur space field on March 20, Spanish media reported on Wednesday, citing Catalan Digital Police Minister Jordi Puignero.

Europa Press reported that Puignero made the statement at a contract signing ceremony for the construction and launch of first two Catalan nano-satellites, which will be placed in orbit by companies Sateliot and Open Cosmos.

The first satellite will reportedly be launched at 07:07 local time (06:07 GMT) on March 20 and the second one at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

The minister expects the satellite program to help Catalonia revive the economy by creating new jobs and also enhance its network connectivity under the NewSpace strategy, which pursues an integration of space technologies into economic development.

Nano-satellites are much lighter than regular ones, normally not exceeding 22 lbs, and work on lower orbits. Such satellites are usually engaged in scientific research, communications and environmental monitoring projects.

Under the NewSpace strategy, launched in October, Catalonia plans to launch six nano-satellites over the next two years, having earmarked 18 million Euros ($21.7 million) in investments to that end. The strategy is expected to more than double the current number of companies in the industry, and create over 1,200 jobs, in addition to raising around 300 million euros in profits.

