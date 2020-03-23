UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catch Us Live On TECNO Camon 15 Launch Event

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:04 PM

Catch us live on TECNO Camon 15 launch event

TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand is going to officially launchits flagship phone Camon 15 in an online event on 24th March 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand is going to officially launchits flagship phone Camon 15 in an online event on 24th March 2020. The live streaming of the event can be witnessed at 7:00-7:40 pm on top TV channel and YouTube and Facebook channels of Tier 1 publisher
TECNO is inviting its fans to join us on a live broadcast and get a chance to win various exciting gifts, including a grand prize of Camon 15.To win exciting giveaways all they have to do is to share their pictures, online while watching the live broadcast of the launch.
The recently announced, TECNO’s first-ever brand ambassador in Pakistan, Tamgha-e- Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat will also be a part of the live broadcast.

All top-notch media publishers are receiving media invites along with handsome gift hampers to witness this exclusive event.

Much hype has already been created on all social media sites by media personnel and customers to experience the first-ever mobile launch event.
Through its promising services and innovative products, the ground is all set for TECNO to overtake its rivals. It is anticipated that with the launch event the company will once again witness impressive sales growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Social Media Facebook Company Mehwish Hayat March 2020 YouTube Media Event TV All Share Top

Recent Stories

Police take seven people into custody for violatin ..

1 minute ago

Echoes of Great Depression as jobless Australians ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks sharply down at break

6 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei jumps 2% on weak yen

6 minutes ago

Oil prices volatile as virus saps demand

4 minutes ago

SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy sha ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.