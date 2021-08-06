UrduPoint.com

Celebrate Independence Day With OPPO – Avail The Best Discounts At The Week Long Daraz Azaadi Sale

Fri 06th August 2021

The global leading smart device brand OPPO brings an exciting sale for you to celebrate Independence Day in true spirit! Making sure that you enjoy every occasion, OPPO has partnered with Daraz for the Azaadi week sale so you can enjoy exclusive discounts on several OPPO products

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Aug, 2021) The global leading smart device brand OPPO brings an exciting sale for you to celebrate Independence Day in true spirit! Making sure that you enjoy every occasion, OPPO has partnered with Daraz for the Azaadi week sale so you can enjoy exclusive discounts on several OPPO products.

The sale starts on the 7th of August and stays for a whole week because this week deserves to be celebrated!

This is your chance to get your favourite OPPO smart devices. Avail discounts worth up to PKR 5,000 on a variety of OPPO products. You can also get discounts of up to PKR 2,500 on OPPO’s IoT products such as OPPO Enco Air, OPPO Enco W11 and OPPO Band Style! Celebrate independence and celebrate Pakistan in style!

Add to your festivities by getting the best products in the best prices! Avail the discounts now! Head over to https://www.daraz.pk/shop/oppo/ and shop OPPO from the 7th of August till the 14th of August.

