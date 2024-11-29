Celebrate Love With The OPPO OFans Festival!
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 03:43 PM
Exclusive Discounts, Heartfelt Surprises, and More Await You!
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) OPPO, a global leader in innovative technology, continues to celebrate its ongoing OFans Festival, an event dedicated to loyal fans and meaningful connections. Reflecting OPPO’s “Love More, Give More” philosophy, the festival highlights exciting offers, including a special price for the OPPO Reno12 F 4G, along with heartfelt surprises and memorable experiences.
At the heart of this celebration is OPPO’s commitment to spreading joy and fostering connections. Fans can now avail an incredible PKR 10,000 discount on the sleek and powerful OPPO Reno12 F 4G, available for just PKR 59,999 (down from PKR 69,999) for a limited time.
Adding a personal touch to the festivities, Pakistan’s favorite couple, Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha, have shared their own heartfelt love story in a special video that resonates with fans nationwide. Their story celebrates the beauty of connection, inspiring fans to reflect on their own cherished relationships. As part of the campaign, Shahveer and Ayesha are inviting fans to share their own love stories for a chance to win an unforgettable surprise on December 5th. Fans can submit their stories through the following link: https://forms.gle/hTjfwixus7MsPba46.
But the surprises don’t end there! OPPO is introducing an extraordinary way to spread love during the OFans Festival.
When you purchase the OPPO Reno12 F 4G, you’ll receive an additional one as a gift—allowing you to share the joy with someone special. To redeem your gift, simply send a direct message to OPPO’s official Facebook page with your purchase receipt, and OPPO will take care of the rest.
The OPPO Reno12 F 4G, equipped with advanced features like AI Eraser, AI Magic Studio, and AI LinkBoost, ensures users can capture, create, and share their most treasured moments seamlessly. With a design that exudes elegance and durability, the OPPO Reno12 F 4G is the perfect companion for every occasion.
This OFans Festival is more than just an opportunity to save—it’s a celebration of the bonds that matter most. Whether it’s sharing your story, capturing memories with loved ones, or expressing your feelings through a thoughtful gift, OPPO makes it easier to connect and spread love.
Ready to join the celebration? Submit your love story through this link: https://forms.gle/hTjfwixus7MsPba46 and take part in the magic. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers and heartwarming surprises—celebrate the OFans Festival with OPPO today!
Love More, Give More with OPPO Reno12 F 4G.
