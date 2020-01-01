UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celebrate New Year With Infinix Jeeto 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:52 PM

Infinix, the leading smartphone manufacturer, is all set to start the new year with a splendid deal for online & offline customers alike

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st January, 2020) Infinix, the leading smartphone manufacturer, is all set to start the new year with a splendid deal for online & offline customers alike. InfinixJeeto2020 starts from 1st January till 7th January 2020 giving customers a chance to avail discounts & win many gifts like Motorbikes, microwaves, Smart bands and many others!

Jeeto 2020 will be a game-changer for everyone. Now that Infinix Hot 8 Lite is available online on Daraz and Xpark with a FREE gift of Infinix Sports Bluetooth earphones. With the first 100 orders, every customer will get free earphones along with participation in the lucky draw that includes a lot of gift hampers and a grand prize of a motorbike through lucky draw.


For its offline customers, Infinix has another exciting offer, on purchase of Infinix S5 and Smart 4, customers can enter a lucky draw to win Xbands, home appliances and grand prize of Motorbikes. It seems like Infinix has planned to make this new year a blessing for its consumers with these lavish surprises.
This big sale of the new year will be executed in all the major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi. To know more details about the activity locations click here for more information: Infinix Pakistan.
Infinix is giving its customers double celebrations this new year, starting the New Year with free gadgets, appliances and bikes. What a great start to the end of a decade!

