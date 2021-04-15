Celebrate the Blessings of the Holy Month with Huawei’s Super Solid Ramadan Deals

Great news for Huawei Fans! To celebrate the blessings of Ramadan, the global technology leader - Huawei is offering many high-valued free-gifts for its customers upon the purchase of some of their bestselling devices

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Great news for Huawei Fans! To celebrate the blessings of Ramadan, the global technology leader - Huawei is offering many high-valued free-gifts for its customers upon the purchase of some of their bestselling devices. The buyers of HUAWEI Nova 7i and the HUAWEI Y7a device will get four fascinating gifts absolutely FREE! These include: a branded JBL speaker, Huawei P-47 wireless headphones, a Coco’ Bluetooth Speaker and a stylish table lamp. Other customers can also choose to get any one of these fabulous rewards if they purchase a HUAWEI Y6p, Y8p, Y9a, Y6s or Y9 Prime. This offer will remain valid from 12th April, till 11th May 2021, for purchases made from any Huawei outlet across Pakistan.

The Country Manager of Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Scott Huang stated: “All segments of Huawei fans can now savor the technological prowess of these revolutionary smart-devices, while enjoying the innovative accessories being offered as gifts. This offer will enrich their lives as they can have a more productive and exciting Ramadan experience with insightful info-tainment, multi-tasking and fascinating video/audio connectivity through the most powerful cameras.”

HUAWEI Nova 7i boasts a quad-camera set-up, with special-effects and low-light photography.

It comprises a 48MP rear camera and also features 8MP + 2MP + 2MP lenses.While its front-camera features a 16MP lens, along with HDR, Flash and Panorama-lens. It has a 6.3 inch, LTPS IPS screen and a Hi-Silicon Kirin 810 Octa-Core chipset. Its 8GB + 128GB memory is secured by a fingerprint scanner, while it runs on a 40W Blazing-Charged 4,200 mAh battery.

HUAWEI Y7a has a 48MP Rear-Camera with AI beautification, along with 8MP + 2MP + 2MP lenses, Bokeh effects and a Circular-Flash. It has a 6.67-inch, full HD screen, while a side-mounted fingerprint power-button secures the 128GB ROM. It comes pre-installed with AppGallery and ‘Petal Search’ for access to a world of infotainment, while its 5000mAh battery has a 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge and AI power-saving.

Some other notable features in Huawei devices include; The Y6s runs on an Octa-Core processor with 3GB RAM & 64GB ROM. The HUAWEI Y9s boasts a 48MP Triple-Camera, with a 6.59 inch screen, a 6GB RAM and a 128GB ROM. The Y9 Prime is another masterpiece, with a 16MP Triple AI rear-camera and a 16MP front-camera, 4GB RAM & 128GB ROM. Call Huawei helpline: 0800-00016 for more information.