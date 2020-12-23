UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celebrate The Colour Of The Season With The OPPO #OrangeSplash Campaign To WIN An OPPO F17

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:34 PM

Celebrate the Colour of the season with the OPPO #OrangeSplash Campaign to WIN an OPPO F17

OPPO, the global smartphone brand, recently launched its unique #OrangeSplash campaign intended to encourage people to show their creativity using OPPO smartphones and build curiosity on the newly launched OPPO F17 with the orange leather-feel design

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23nd Dec, 2020) OPPO, the global smartphone brand, recently launched its unique #OrangeSplash campaign intended to encourage people to show their creativity using OPPO smartphones and build curiosity on the newly launched OPPO F17 with the orange leather-feel design. The Orange Splash campaign has provided an amazing opportunity to the users to WIN a brand new OPPO F17.

One of the things prominent in the younger generation is the way they own their style and manifest not only in their creative output but also in the work they do. With the Orange Splash campaign, the brand aims to feature the individuality of every OPPO user in a creative space. Creativity has different definitions in various aspects but OPPO wants to stand out by empowering users to become the creative heroes in their own lives. Many young trendsetters have already tapped in on the trend by sharing their pictures dressed in orange showcasing their creativity in style. The #OrangeSplash campaign has pushed the horizons of the youth icons. Their soaring creativity is artistically portrayed in their new videos as they show how the dazzling OPPO F17 adds a refreshing splash of orange into their lives with it unique orange leather-feel design.


The OPPO F17 is curated by the brand to shed light on what the smartphone embodies and values in terms of creative freedom and artistic expression.

The OPPO F17 has a slim, lightweight body that features a more streamlined profile. It is equipped with AI Wide-angle Quad-cam setup allowing users to capture share-worthy pictures and widen their photographic horizons to capture the colour of this season. It's AI Beautification 2.0, Front Night Mode, AI Dazzle Colour, and optimized camera filters are a dream come true for young and aspiring photographers.


According to one of the top youth trendsetters, “I’m so in love with the new colour of the F17! The sleek and trendy orange leather-feel design goes well with anything and everything this season”. Another fashion blogger remarked, “This dazzling dash of orange of my new OPPO F17 is all I needed to end my year in style!”.

The campaign is open to all to show their camera capabilities. To participate:
• Take a picture with any OPPO Smartphone with the watermark on.
• Use an Orange theme to take the picture (e.g., clothes, background, and props).
• Share the picture on OPPO’s official Facebook page to WIN your very own OPPO F17

Ready, Get Set, Go!

Related Topics

Facebook Young Orange Oppo All Share Top Slim Love

Recent Stories

Brothers kill sister on her day before her wedding ..

3 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches three research centres

24 minutes ago

Murderer gets life sentence

16 minutes ago

CTP urged to take action against use of pressure h ..

16 minutes ago

E&P companies plan injecting 150 MMCFD additional ..

16 minutes ago

Wedding cards of Bakhtarwar Bhutto Zardari go vira ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.