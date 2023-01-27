Central American Countries Interested in Creation of Nuclear Technology Center - Rosatom

Central American and Caribbean countries show interest in creation of a nuclear science and technology center, similar to the one that Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is implementing in Bolivia, for the needs of nuclear medicine, agriculture and science research, the president of Rosatom Latin America Ivan Dybov told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES/MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Central American and Caribbean countries show interest in creation of a nuclear science and technology center, similar to the one that Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is implementing in Bolivia, for the needs of nuclear medicine, agriculture and science research, the president of Rosatom Latin America Ivan Dybov told Sputnik.

"States of Central America and the Caribbean show interest in the project (of nuclear science and technology center). These countries are interested in non-energy applications of nuclear technologies, primarily in nuclear medicine, agriculture and science," he said.

Dybov also said that each country had its own priorities, therefore Rosatom offers them a flexible approach and the project can be adapted to the needs of each particular client.

"For example, if a country wants to concentrate on agriculture, then we can propose the configuration of such a center 'sharpened' primarily for agriculture; if we are talking about medicine, then we can also offer the appropriate configuration," he said.

Dybov added the nuclear science and technology center in Bolivia was Rosatom's calling card in the region. Rosatom hopes the project will become a reference example after its commercial launch.

As the Bolivian case shows, the implementation of this project not only contributes to the development of such important areas as healthcare, agriculture and science, but also provides an incentive for the education of new scientists and allows to conduct major scientific research, Dybov said.