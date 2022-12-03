UrduPoint.com

Central Command Activates US Space Force Headquarters At Florida Air Base - Release

December 03, 2022

Central Command Activates US Space Force Headquarters at Florida Air Base - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a press release that it has activated its US Space Forces Central (USSPACEFORCENT) component at an air base in the state of Florida.

"US Central Command activated US Space Forces-Central today at the component's permanent headquarters located at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida," the release said on Friday. "The activation of USSPACEFORCENT is another step for the US Space Force to provide forces to combatant commands, providing combatant commanders with organic space planning and employment expertise."

The component is responsible for space operations within the CENTCOM area of responsibility, including capabilities such as positioning, navigation and timing, satellite communication and missile warnings, the release explained.

"USSPACEFORCENT provides CENTCOM a subordinate command focused solely and continuously on space integration across the command, within all domains and all components," Col. Christopher Putman said in the release.

The force's officers will work with coalition and additional partners to integrate space activities into shared operations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, the release said.

