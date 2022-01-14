CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at IBA

UrduPoint.com

Mr. Mudassir Sheikha, Co-founder and CEO of Careem, the MENAP region's everyday Super App, has partnered with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi to offer scholarships to 10 deserving students each year through the Sekha Endowment Fund

The Fund will ensure that successful graduates in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, computer science, and related emerging fields enter Pakistan's talent pool and contribute to the growth of the economy.

The IBA is grateful to Mr. Mudassir Sheikha for supporting the Institute in its mission of providing quality education to the youth of Pakistan.

To ensure inclusivity, the IBA, through its financial assistance program, supports approximately 30% of its student body every year.

A pioneer of the region's ride-hailing economy, Careem provides a host of daily services that people need to move around, to order things, and to transfer money in one unified smartphone app. Careem's goal is to simplify people's daily lives so that they can spend their precious time and mindshare on things that really matter and on realizing their potential.

