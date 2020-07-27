UrduPoint.com
Chairman Parliamentary Committee On Kashmir Visits PTA

4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:12 PM

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits PTA

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020)) Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters. Chairman PTA, Major Gen.

Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) briefed him about the various PTA activities and initiatives being undertaken with regards to the rights of the public on social media.


In view of 5th August 2019 revocation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by India, Mr.

Afridi expressed his concerns over the silencing of Kashmiri voices on social media platforms.
During the meeting, ways for better utilization of social media platforms to highlight plight of Kashmiris were discussed.

Chairman PTA reiterated that PTA continues to engage with social media platforms in order to highlight the unwarranted blocking of accounts of Pakistani Parliamentarians and public for posting content in support of Kashmir and Kashmiris.

