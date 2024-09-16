- Home
- Technology
- News
- Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem for a 4-year Journey
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners With Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem For A 4-year Journey
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 12:42 PM
OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, today officially announced a groundbreaking 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 Sep, 2024) OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, today officially announced a groundbreaking 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem. They appointed Arshad Nadeem as their Quality Ambassador in a press conference held in Lahore. This collaboration marks the union of two champions—Arshad Nadeem, a symbol of strength, endurance, and excellence in his sport, and OPPO which embodies these same values in the world of smartphones.
OPPO also launched its remarkable series OPPO A3x in partnership with Arshad Nadeem. Designed for all-round, everyday endurance and durability, the new series features a damage-proof body with Military-Grade Shock Resistance and Multiple Liquid Resistance, plus a long-lasting 5,100mAh large battery and 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge that together ensure the optimal user experience for both work and play for up to four years.
Talking to the media Arshad Nadeem shared his excitement about the partnership, he said, “I want to thank OPPO for this incredible opportunity to partner with a brand that represents quality and strength—values close to my heart. Over the next four years, I’ll experience OPPO's reliability not just as a partner, but as a consumer too. The upcoming A Series, in particular, offers the best choice in its price range.
”
During the event, Arshad Nadeem gave an exclusive demonstration by performing a live durability test by "throwing" the OPPO’s latest launch A3x phone like a javelin, showcasing its endurance and resistance. With additional features like a 1,000 nits Ultra Bright Display, Ultra Volume Mode, the Snapdragon® 6s 4G Gen1 mobile platform, and ample memory and storage, the new OPPO A3x also elevate entertainment experiences across everything from extreme gaming to video streaming.
Talking about this partnership, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, George Long said, “It’s an honor to announce our 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Arshad Nadeem. This collaboration aligns us with a champion who embodies strength, resilience, and dedication—values that reflect OPPO's mission. At OPPO, we believe in creating products that stand the test of time, just like our new A Series, which we proudly call the "Durability Champion." We are excited for this journey and are dedicated to supporting the sports industry in Pakistan, inspiring future champions. Thank you, Arshad, for joining the OPPO family; together, we will elevate strength, durability, and quality."
The OPPO A3x is now available in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colors for PKR 34,999. It is available for purchase nationwide and online on OPPO’s official stores.
Recent Stories
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
More Stories From Technology
-
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined6 minutes ago
-
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC4 days ago
-
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success4 days ago
-
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!5 days ago
-
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan6 days ago
-
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32,999 Only6 days ago
-
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity12 days ago
-
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers12 days ago
-
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever international Dragons of Paki ..12 days ago
-
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; Savings Pockets wins ..12 days ago
-
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation13 days ago
-
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realme brings Industry-fi ..13 days ago