Open Menu

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners With Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem For A 4-year Journey

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 12:42 PM

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem for a 4-year Journey

OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, today officially announced a groundbreaking 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 Sep, 2024) OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, today officially announced a groundbreaking 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem. They appointed Arshad Nadeem as their Quality Ambassador in a press conference held in Lahore. This collaboration marks the union of two champions—Arshad Nadeem, a symbol of strength, endurance, and excellence in his sport, and OPPO which embodies these same values in the world of smartphones.
OPPO also launched its remarkable series OPPO A3x in partnership with Arshad Nadeem. Designed for all-round, everyday endurance and durability, the new series features a damage-proof body with Military-Grade Shock Resistance and Multiple Liquid Resistance, plus a long-lasting 5,100mAh large battery and 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge that together ensure the optimal user experience for both work and play for up to four years.

Talking to the media Arshad Nadeem shared his excitement about the partnership, he said, “I want to thank OPPO for this incredible opportunity to partner with a brand that represents quality and strength—values close to my heart. Over the next four years, I’ll experience OPPO's reliability not just as a partner, but as a consumer too. The upcoming A Series, in particular, offers the best choice in its price range.


During the event, Arshad Nadeem gave an exclusive demonstration by performing a live durability test by "throwing" the OPPO’s latest launch A3x phone like a javelin, showcasing its endurance and resistance. With additional features like a 1,000 nits Ultra Bright Display, Ultra Volume Mode, the Snapdragon® 6s 4G Gen1 mobile platform, and ample memory and storage, the new OPPO A3x also elevate entertainment experiences across everything from extreme gaming to video streaming.
Talking about this partnership, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, George Long said, “It’s an honor to announce our 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Arshad Nadeem. This collaboration aligns us with a champion who embodies strength, resilience, and dedication—values that reflect OPPO's mission. At OPPO, we believe in creating products that stand the test of time, just like our new A Series, which we proudly call the "Durability Champion." We are excited for this journey and are dedicated to supporting the sports industry in Pakistan, inspiring future champions. Thank you, Arshad, for joining the OPPO family; together, we will elevate strength, durability, and quality."
The OPPO A3x is now available in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colors for PKR 34,999. It is available for purchase nationwide and online on OPPO’s official stores.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Sports Mobile George Same Price Pakistani Rupee 4G Oppo Gold Olympics Media Event From Industry Best Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology