Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem for a 4-year Journey

OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, today officially announced a groundbreaking 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 Sep, 2024) OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, today officially announced a groundbreaking 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem. They appointed Arshad Nadeem as their Quality Ambassador in a press conference held in Lahore. This collaboration marks the union of two champions—Arshad Nadeem, a symbol of strength, endurance, and excellence in his sport, and OPPO which embodies these same values in the world of smartphones.

OPPO also launched its remarkable series OPPO A3x in partnership with Arshad Nadeem. Designed for all-round, everyday endurance and durability, the new series features a damage-proof body with Military-Grade Shock Resistance and Multiple Liquid Resistance, plus a long-lasting 5,100mAh large battery and 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge that together ensure the optimal user experience for both work and play for up to four years.

Talking to the media Arshad Nadeem shared his excitement about the partnership, he said, “I want to thank OPPO for this incredible opportunity to partner with a brand that represents quality and strength—values close to my heart. Over the next four years, I’ll experience OPPO's reliability not just as a partner, but as a consumer too. The upcoming A Series, in particular, offers the best choice in its price range.

”

During the event, Arshad Nadeem gave an exclusive demonstration by performing a live durability test by "throwing" the OPPO’s latest launch A3x phone like a javelin, showcasing its endurance and resistance. With additional features like a 1,000 nits Ultra Bright Display, Ultra Volume Mode, the Snapdragon® 6s 4G Gen1 mobile platform, and ample memory and storage, the new OPPO A3x also elevate entertainment experiences across everything from extreme gaming to video streaming.

Talking about this partnership, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, George Long said, “It’s an honor to announce our 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Arshad Nadeem. This collaboration aligns us with a champion who embodies strength, resilience, and dedication—values that reflect OPPO's mission. At OPPO, we believe in creating products that stand the test of time, just like our new A Series, which we proudly call the "Durability Champion." We are excited for this journey and are dedicated to supporting the sports industry in Pakistan, inspiring future champions. Thank you, Arshad, for joining the OPPO family; together, we will elevate strength, durability, and quality."

The OPPO A3x is now available in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colors for PKR 34,999. It is available for purchase nationwide and online on OPPO’s official stores.