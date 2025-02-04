ChatGPT Expands Features For WhatsApp Users With Voice, Image Analysis
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 07:29 PM
AI chatbot has already been integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Apple’s iOS 18, with many other online services also adopting it
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) ChatGPT, an AI-powered tool, is rapidly becoming a part of various sectors of the digital world.
The AI chatbot has already been integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Apple’s iOS 18, with many other online services also adopting it.
In December 2024, OpenAI introduced the ability to use ChatGPT within WhatsApp.
Now, OpenAI has added new useful features for WhatsApp users utilizing ChatGPT.
According to a report by Android Authority, previously, WhatsApp users could only receive text-based responses from ChatGPT.
However, this is now changing.
The report states that WhatsApp users will soon be able to ask questions using voice notes and images within the messenger.
ChatGPT will analyze the images provided by users, and they will also be able to ask questions through voice notes.
The chatbot will process voice inputs and respond with text-based answers.
As per the report, when the users send an image along with a query, ChatGPT will analyze the image via OpenAI's servers and provide relevant responses.
Additionally, OpenAI has enabled WhatsApp users to sign in to their ChatGPT accounts.
It will allow premium users, who pay a monthly fee for ChatGPT, to access advanced features directly within WhatsApp.
