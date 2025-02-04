Open Menu

ChatGPT Expands Features For WhatsApp Users With Voice, Image Analysis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 07:29 PM

ChatGPT expands features for WhatsApp users with voice, image analysis

AI chatbot has already been integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Apple’s iOS 18, with many other online services also adopting it

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) ChatGPT, an AI-powered tool, is rapidly becoming a part of various sectors of the digital world.

The AI chatbot has already been integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Apple’s iOS 18, with many other online services also adopting it.

In December 2024, OpenAI introduced the ability to use ChatGPT within WhatsApp.

Now, OpenAI has added new useful features for WhatsApp users utilizing ChatGPT.

According to a report by Android Authority, previously, WhatsApp users could only receive text-based responses from ChatGPT.

However, this is now changing.

The report states that WhatsApp users will soon be able to ask questions using voice notes and images within the messenger.

ChatGPT will analyze the images provided by users, and they will also be able to ask questions through voice notes.

The chatbot will process voice inputs and respond with text-based answers.

As per the report, when the users send an image along with a query, ChatGPT will analyze the image via OpenAI's servers and provide relevant responses.

Additionally, OpenAI has enabled WhatsApp users to sign in to their ChatGPT accounts.

It will allow premium users, who pay a monthly fee for ChatGPT, to access advanced features directly within WhatsApp.

Related Topics

World December From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordan's House of Represe ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives hold talks in Abu Dhb ..

1 minute ago
 ChatGPT expands features for WhatsApp users with v ..

ChatGPT expands features for WhatsApp users with voice, image analysis

2 minutes ago
 Actress Kubra Khan, Actor Gohar Rasheed’s weddin ..

Actress Kubra Khan, Actor Gohar Rasheed’s wedding festivities begin

10 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives co-CEO of Ennismore

RAK Ruler receives co-CEO of Ennismore

16 minutes ago
 PM directs Ministry of National Food Security to c ..

PM directs Ministry of National Food Security to come up with Ramadan package

24 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

Latifa bint Mohammed opens AEEDC Dubai 2025

31 minutes ago
Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to ..

Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s H ..

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit t ..

Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit to Chiniot district.

30 minutes ago
 DC visited the city, review ongoing operation agai ..

DC visited the city, review ongoing operation against encroachments

30 minutes ago
 Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solution ..

Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solutions with PM's aide Romina Khursh ..

30 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Is ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Ishaq's cause list

30 minutes ago
 Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.

Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology