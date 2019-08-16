Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asks Pakistani professionals to help in S&T advancement

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urged the over seas Pakistanis to play their due role in upgrading the infrastructure of science and information technology in Pakistan

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urged the over seas Pakistanis to play their due role in upgrading the infrastructure of science and information technology in Pakistan.

He was talking to the French professionals of Pakistani origin working in the fields of banking, finance, information technology, energy, law and construction in France, who met him at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris on Friday .

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haque was also present.On the occasion , federal minister said that the government is working to improve, and upgrade science and technology platforms in the country to introduce automation and artificial intelligence in the industrial, business and governmental processes with the objective to bring about qualitative improvement in the lives of the common citizens.

He briefed them about various projects of his Ministry including setting up of STEM schools in every district of Pakistan and establishing a bio-technology park.He said that by virtue of their presence in important French companies, the Pakistani professionals could act as a useful bridge to channelize French technology, knowledge and best practices for upgrading the key sectors of Pakistan.The minister while acknowledging the contributions of expatriate Pakistanis in the development and progress of the country said that French Professional of Pakistani origin are excellent Ambassador of Pakistan and encouraged them to further promote Pakistan within their respective organizations as a regional hub for development of Science and Technology.While expressing their views, the Pakistani professionals extended their full support to the initiatives of the government for socio-economic uplift of the country.