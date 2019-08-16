Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said by virtue of their presence in important French companies, the Pakistani professionals could act as a useful bridge to channelize French technology, knowledge and best practices for upgrading the key sectors of Pakistan

The minister stated this in a meeting with the French professionals of Pakistani origin working in the fields of banking, finance, information technology, energy, law and construction in France at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, a message received here from Paris said.

`Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque was also present in the meeting.

The ambassador while welcoming the minister briefed, him about the Forum of French Professionals of Pakistani origin which was created by the embassy last year as a platform for regular exchanges, sharing of ideas and launching of new initiatives for strengthening Pak-French relations and promoting Pakistan in France.

The federal minister, in his opening remarks, said the Government of Pakistan was working to improve, and upgrade science and technology platforms in the country to introduce automation and artificial intelligence in the industrial, business and governmental processes with the objective to bring about qualitative improvement in the lives of the common citizens.

He briefed them about various projects of his ministry, including setting up of STEM schools in every district of Pakistan and establishing a bio-technology park.

The minister while acknowledging the contributions of expatriate Pakistanis in the development and progress of the country, said the French professionals of Pakistani origin were excellent ambassadors of Pakistan and encouraged them to further promote the country within their respective organizations as a regional hub for development of science and technology (S&T).

While expressing their views, the Pakistani professionals extended their full support to the initiatives of the government for socio-economic uplift of the country.