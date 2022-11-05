Vivo, a global leader in the smartphone industry, has been providing Pakistan with a huge variety of choices with its diverse Y series smartphones that offer amazing features at budget-friendly rates

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022) vivo, a global leader in the smartphone industry, has been providing Pakistan with a huge variety of choices with its diverse Y series smartphones that offer amazing features at budget-friendly rates. With the latest camera technology and innovation in their smartphones, the brand has established a strong position in the market. The Y series smartphones feature cutting-edge technology that enhances the customer experience through their sheer performance and innovation.

As for the smartphones themselves, the vivo Y series is focused on providing consumers with a unique flagship experience at an affordable price, as well as a well-balanced device with innovative camera technology, powerful performance, and a smooth user experience.

Let's look at the products under vivo’s Y Series:

Y55

An incredibly powerful smartphone, the Y55 flaunts a 50MP HD rear camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro camera with Double Exposure and EIS Ultra-stable video ensuring that regardless of the conditions, the outcome of any photograph or video will be excellent. Every photograph taken with this device is bright and well-lit, thanks to the 16MP front camera, which has Super Night Selfie and Aura Screen Light.

Powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, users no longer have to worry about interruptions during their tasks as the Y55 is capable of handling all tasks whether they are browsing the internet or playing one’s favourite game.

By combining the 44W Flash Charge with the 5000mAh battery, the device is able to perform exceptionally well because it runs out of battery slower and charges very quickly. vivo Y55 can be purchased in two sleek colours: Midnight Galaxy and Ice Dawn and has proven to be a benchmark for both performance and design.

Y33T

The smartphone provides impressive performance along with a large battery and an outstanding camera. It boasts a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera with features such as Super Night Selfie and Personalised Portrait Mode to maximize camera performance in every situation.

With the 5000mAh battery, the device has a long-lasting, highly powerful battery and an 18W Fast Charge feature that accommodates users on the go. Due to its Snapdragon 680 processor (6nm), the Y33T is a powerful performer that allows users to run more apps without experiencing system lags.

Y21T

Users looking for an affordable device with a strong battery, great design, and strong memory should consider the Y21T. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with an 18 W Fast Charge that is perfect for users to stay charged throughout the day.

The Y21T flaunts an 8.00mm super-slim body and 2.5D Flat Flame design. making the device lightweight and easy to hold. The device showcases 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM that allow for a smooth functioning of the phone and for users to store large files permanently.

The device has a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP front camera for stunning shots. The front camera features a Face Beauty Algorithm that makes the images more stunning and glamorous by giving the subject a glow that seems natural. The smartphone comes in two stunning colour variants - Midnight Blue and Pearl White and is available across Pakistan.

