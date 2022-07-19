China aims to reach 2 million 5G base stations in 2022

China plans to build 600,000 5G base stations across the country this year, bringing the total number to over two million, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :China plans to build 600,000 5G base stations across the country this year, bringing the total number to over two million, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

The country currently has 1.85 million 5G base stations, of which 300,000 were built in the second quarter of this year, said Wang Peng from the MIIT's Bureau of Information and Communications Administration.

The integrated application of 5G and gigabit optical networks has been promoted to areas of industries, medical care, education and transportation at a faster pace, Wang said, adding that the number of 5G applications has surpassed 20,000, China Global Television Network reported.

China has been carrying forward the promotion of 5G+industrial internet with more than 3,100 related projects under construction, including 700 new projects in the second quarter.