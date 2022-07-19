UrduPoint.com

China Aims To Reach 2 Million 5G Base Stations In 2022

Daniyal Sohail Published July 19, 2022 | 07:06 PM

China aims to reach 2 million 5G base stations in 2022

China plans to build 600,000 5G base stations across the country this year, bringing the total number to over two million, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :China plans to build 600,000 5G base stations across the country this year, bringing the total number to over two million, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

The country currently has 1.85 million 5G base stations, of which 300,000 were built in the second quarter of this year, said Wang Peng from the MIIT's Bureau of Information and Communications Administration.

The integrated application of 5G and gigabit optical networks has been promoted to areas of industries, medical care, education and transportation at a faster pace, Wang said, adding that the number of 5G applications has surpassed 20,000, China Global Television Network reported.

China has been carrying forward the promotion of 5G+industrial internet with more than 3,100 related projects under construction, including 700 new projects in the second quarter.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Education China 5G TV From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

75 Corona's patient quarantines in Rawalpindi

75 Corona's patient quarantines in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Beggary Squads net 20 beggars from city roads ..

Anti-Beggary Squads net 20 beggars from city roads

3 minutes ago
 Vaccination campaign against measles launched at M ..

Vaccination campaign against measles launched at Malana Union Council

3 minutes ago
 Martial scores again as United beat Palace 3-1 in ..

Martial scores again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

3 minutes ago
 The latest and most stunning smartphone in Pakista ..

The latest and most stunning smartphone in Pakistan: Meet the new HUAWEI nova 9.

54 minutes ago
 OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment t ..

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment to celebrate the beautiful game ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.