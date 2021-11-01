China Applies to Join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

China on Monday officially applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the couChina on Monday officially applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the country's ministry of commerce saidntry's ministry of commerce said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) China on Monday officially applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the country's ministry of commerce said.

"China officially applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, President Xi Jinping announced that China would join DEPA at the G20 summit.

China's decision to join DEPA comes as the country attempts to further deepen international reforms and expand openness to the outside world. The statement highlights that the agreement will help China strengthen its cooperation in the field of digital economy and contribute to the promotion of innovation and sustainable development.

DEPA was initiated by New Zealand, Chile and Singapore. It aims to establish new approaches and collaborations in digital trade issues.