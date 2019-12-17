UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Brazil To Launch CBERS 04A Satellite On Friday - Head Of Brazilian Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 58 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:10 AM

China, Brazil to Launch CBERS 04A Satellite on Friday - Head of Brazilian Space Agency

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) China and Brazil are planning to launch the CBERS 04A satellite into orbit on Friday, within the framework of a bilateral cooperation agreement, Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) President Carlos Moura told Sputnik.

"This satellite is a reproduction of the latest CBERS 04, which was launched four years ago, and is important because it is part of the cooperation that Brazil and China have had in observing the surface of the Earth," Moura said.

According to the AEB head, the new satellite will be able to produce images of higher resolution than its predecessor, thanks to its lower orbit position and a better camera.

CBERS 04A will be launched on December 20 from the Chinese city of Taiyuan in the northern Shanxi Province.

This will be the sixth satellite launched within the framework of the 1988 bilateral cooperation agreement between China and Brazil.

The CBERS 04 satellite remains in orbit and is still functioning, Moura specified, speaking to Sputnik.

The new CBERS 04A will aid in natural resource monitoring, in controlling the state of Amazon forests and in natural disaster prevention.

Related Topics

Resolution China Taiyuan Brazil December From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

5 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

4 hours ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

4 hours ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

4 hours ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

4 hours ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.