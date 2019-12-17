China, Brazil to Launch CBERS 04A Satellite on Friday - Head of Brazilian Space Agency

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) China and Brazil are planning to launch the CBERS 04A satellite into orbit on Friday, within the framework of a bilateral cooperation agreement, Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) President Carlos Moura told Sputnik.

"This satellite is a reproduction of the latest CBERS 04, which was launched four years ago, and is important because it is part of the cooperation that Brazil and China have had in observing the surface of the Earth," Moura said.

According to the AEB head, the new satellite will be able to produce images of higher resolution than its predecessor, thanks to its lower orbit position and a better camera.

CBERS 04A will be launched on December 20 from the Chinese city of Taiyuan in the northern Shanxi Province.

This will be the sixth satellite launched within the framework of the 1988 bilateral cooperation agreement between China and Brazil.

The CBERS 04 satellite remains in orbit and is still functioning, Moura specified, speaking to Sputnik.

The new CBERS 04A will aid in natural resource monitoring, in controlling the state of Amazon forests and in natural disaster prevention.