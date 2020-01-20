UrduPoint.com
China Built More Than 130,000 5G Base Stations In 2019

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

China built more than 130,000 5G base stations in 2019

More than 130,000 5G base stations were built in China by the end of 2019 and 35 mobile phone terminals received network access licenses, said Miao Wei, Chinese minister of Industry and Information Technology on Monday

More than 130,000 5G base stations were built in China by the end of 2019 and 35 mobile phone terminals received network access licenses, said Miao Wei, Chinese minister of Industry and Information Technology on Monday.

The minister said that 5G commercial products are also gradually enriching. As of the end of 2019, 35 5G phones have obtained network access licenses.

The domestic market has shipped more than 13.77 million 5G mobile phones, and domestic 5G mobile phone chips have been put into commercial use, Miao was quoted as saying by China news Service.

5G phones are expected to cost less than 1,500 Yuan in the fourth quarter, priced at 1,000 to 1,500 yuan, according to China Mobile.

5G applications in consumption sectors such as ultra-high-definition televisions, AR/VR, and intelligent connected vehicles are predicted to achieve huge market potential, report said.

