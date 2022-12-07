UrduPoint.com

China Can Destroy US Satellites In Low Earth Orbit - Pentagon Space Policy Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published December 07, 2022 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) China has developed the capability to target and destroy US communications and surveillance satellites operating in low earth orbit - around 200 miles above the earth - and is believed also to be developing the capability to destroy satellites operating in geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above the planet, Defense Department Space and Defense Policy Principal Director Gen. Travis Lancaster said.

"China has (the) capability to target high orbit satellites and the intelligence community assesses they are probably developing the capability to target high orbit satellites," Lancaster told an Atlantic Council podcast on Monday.

China has become a major space power with an in-space presence that significantly improves the capability of its air, land and sea forces, Lancaster said.

"China launched over 150 satellites in 2022 alone making a total of 650 currently in orbit.  The country's space force presence has greatly improved the precision and accuracy of Chinese missile systems targeting the Western Pacific," he said.

China also continues to deploy sophisticated counter space weapons, Lancaster added.

