UrduPoint.com

China Confirms Defects In Shiyan-10 Satellite Launch 24 Hours Later

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:40 PM

China Confirms Defects in Shiyan-10 Satellite Launch 24 Hours Later

China has confirmed flaws that became evident during the launch of the Shiyan-10 satellite into orbit 24 hours afterward, according to the state-owned Xinhua news agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) China has confirmed flaws that became evident during the launch of the Shiyan-10 satellite into orbit 24 hours afterward, according to the state-owned Xinhua news agency.

The satellite blasted off on Monday at 4:20 p.m. (08:20 GMT) from the Xichang cosmodrome in the Sichuan Province in southwestern China, according to media.

The launcher's flight was normal, and the satellite orbited correctly.

However, during the flight some inconsistencies in the satellite's operation appeared. The defects are now being examined and checked. Other details have not yet been provided.

The launch was also detected by the United States Air Force, which put the corresponding data on its space-track.org website.

On September 20, China launched the Chang Zheng 7 carrier rocket with the Tianzhou-3 spacecraft to deliver equipment and necessities to the Shenzhou-13 crew.

Related Topics

China Xichang United States September Media From P

Recent Stories

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

5 minutes ago
 FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

14 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to ..

Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to host inaugural Gulf Coatings ..

15 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

25 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dub ..

Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dubai

30 minutes ago
 PAC decides to take action against illegal mining

PAC decides to take action against illegal mining

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.