China Confirms Defects in Shiyan-10 Satellite Launch 24 Hours Later

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) China has confirmed flaws that became evident during the launch of the Shiyan-10 satellite into orbit 24 hours afterward, according to the state-owned Xinhua news agency.

The satellite blasted off on Monday at 4:20 p.m. (08:20 GMT) from the Xichang cosmodrome in the Sichuan Province in southwestern China, according to media.

The launcher's flight was normal, and the satellite orbited correctly.

However, during the flight some inconsistencies in the satellite's operation appeared. The defects are now being examined and checked. Other details have not yet been provided.

The launch was also detected by the United States Air Force, which put the corresponding data on its space-track.org website.

On September 20, China launched the Chang Zheng 7 carrier rocket with the Tianzhou-3 spacecraft to deliver equipment and necessities to the Shenzhou-13 crew.