UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Declares Mars Rover Launch Successful - State Media

Daniyal Sohail 54 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:10 AM

China Declares Mars Rover Launch Successful - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) China has declared successful the launch of its first Mars rover called Tianwen-1, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday, citing the China National Space Administration.

The Long March 5 carrier rocket with the rover was launched at 12.41 p.m.

local time (04:41 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan.

"On July 23, the launch of the first Chinese Mars rover Tianwen-1 was implemented successfully," CCTV reported.

After 2,167 seconds, the rocket successfully put the rover into the intended orbit, and it started "its trip to explore Mars."

Related Topics

China Long March July TV From P

Recent Stories

LHC to hear bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif in mon ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Rev ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar says Rs.194b distributed among 16.9 mln ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to Coronavirus duri ..

30 minutes ago

Afghan President commends OIC’s efforts for peac ..

35 minutes ago

The OIC General Secretariat holds a virtual meetin ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.