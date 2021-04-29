China Deems Successful Launch of Main Module of Its Future Space Station - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The launch of the main module of China's future orbital station was successful, the China Central Television reported on Thursday.

According to the broadcaster, the module entered the target orbit after separating from the launch vehicle, the solar panels opened succesfully and operated in normal mode.

China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tianhe module from the Wenchang launch site on Hainan Island at 11.23 p.m. local time (03:23 GMT).